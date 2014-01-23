Jan 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Thursday it has banned more products from Indian
drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories from entering the
United States due to manufacturing violations.
The FDA said Ranbaxy is prohibited from making and
distributing pharmaceutical ingredients from its facility in
Toansa, India "to prevent substandard quality products from
reaching U.S. consumers."
The move follows an FDA inspection of the facility which
identified significant violations of good manufacturing
practices.
Staff at the Toansa facility were found to have retested raw
materials and other ingredients after the items failed
analytical testing "in order to produce acceptable findings,"
and did not report or investigate the failures, the FDA said.
The ban is the latest in a series of measures taken by the
FDA to keep substandard products made by Ranbaxy out of the U.S.
market. The FDA previously banned products from the company's
facilities in Paonta Sahib, Dewas and Mohali as part of a
consent decree designed to ensure compliance with good
manufacturing practices.
The FDA's latest move means Ranbaxy's products are all but
entirely banned from the United States.