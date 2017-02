NEW DELHI Aug 24 Ranbaxy Laboratories , India's top drugmaker by sales, said Indrajit Banerjee joined the company as its chief financial officer on Wednesday.

Ranbaxy is controlled by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo .

Banerjee was previously the CFO of oil explorer Cairn India . Cairn India said on Tuesday Banerjee had resigned to take up a new position elsewhere. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)