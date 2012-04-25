BRIEF-Ohr pharmaceutical reports Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings
NEW DELHI, April 25 Ranbaxy Laboratories , India's top drugmaker by sales, launched in India malaria treatment drug Synriam, it said in an audio visual presentation on Wednesday.
Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co , received Indian drug regulator's approval for the drug in 2011.
The drug is used to treat plasmodium falciparum malaria. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Vifor Pharma and ChemoCentryx announce expansion of avacopan agreement for rare renal diseases
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial of its PSMA-targeted therapeutic candidate 1095 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: