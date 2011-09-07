(Follows alerts)
Sept 8 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd will
release a generic version of the blockbuster
cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor in the United States at the
end of November as planned, the Nikkei reported, citing a top
official.
Ranbaxy's scheduled launch of the drug has been clouded by
speculation that regulatory troubles could derail its plans.
There is "no change" to the timetable, said Tsutomu Une, the
chairman of the board of the Indian generic-drug maker, in an
interview with the Nikkei daily in New Delhi.
Une also dismissed speculation that Ranbaxy would sell its
marketing rights to another firm.
The company will have exclusive U.S. sales rights to a
generic version of the blockbuster Pfizer Inc drug for
180 days. In May, a U.S. judge dismissed an attempt by Mylan Inc
to speed up getting its generic version of Lipitor on
the market and block an exclusive for a generic by Ranbaxy.
Bans keeping Ranbaxy from exporting some products to the
United States remain and it is widely believed that the company
will not be able to sell Lipitor's generic there unless such
restrictions are lifted, the daily reported.
In 2008, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there
were quality control problems at two of the firm's Indian
factories, and in 2009 Ranbaxy was accused of fabricating data
in drug applications at one facility.
On reports that the FDA may fine Ranbaxy more than $1
billion, or roughly 80 billion yen, Une said the actual figure
would likely be lower based on past cases, the Nikkei reported.
Fines of $1 billion "would hurt Ranbaxy severely, and the
impact on Daiichi Sankyo will be large as well," he
said.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)