Feb 23 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, India's top drugmaker by sales, reported a quarterly loss of 29.83 billion rupees ($606 million), mainly due to a provision related to a probe by the U.S. Justice Department.

The company said it set aside 26.48 billion rupees as a provision towards settlement of the probe related to compliance issues at the drugmaker's manufacturing facilities in the United States and India.

Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co , said consolidated net sales soared 79.2 percent in December quarter 37.38 billion rupees.

Valued at $3.85 billion, shares in Ranbaxy fell 21.2 percent in October-December when the benchmark healthcare index was little changed. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)