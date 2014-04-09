MUMBAI, April 9 Europe's drug regulator said on
Wednesday an inspection of Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd's Dewas plant in India is planned for
June, amid concerns about its production processes after a spate
of regulatory sanctions.
Ranbaxy, which owner Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Ltd
agreed to sell it to India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
for $3.2 billion on Monday, suspended production at the
Dewas plant in February to examine processes.
The company's voluntary suspension at Dewas and another
plant in Toansa in the northern Punjab state in February, came
after a spate of sanctions against it by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) due to poor manufacturing processes.
Ranbaxy informed authorities in the European Union that its
internal investigation revealed the Dewas site failed some
so-called good manufacturing practices, the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) said in a statement issued to Reuters.
A Ranbaxy spokesman did not immediately respond to requests
for comment on the EMA statement.
Imports from Dewas had already been banned by the FDA back
in 2008 after the agency found violations of drug manufacturing
standards there. The FDA has also banned shipments from the
three other Ranbaxy plants in India.
