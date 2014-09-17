MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd said on Wednesday that federal
authorities in the United States had sought details on how it
reports pricing data for some products eligible for
reimbursement under the Medicaid program.
The company, which has agreed to be acquired by rival Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, said it had received a
civil investigative demand (CID) from the U.S. Department of
Justice (DOJ) and that it would fully cooperate with the
investigation.
"The CID is a request for documents and information, and is
not an allegation of wrongdoing or demand for compensation," the
company said in a statement.
Last year, Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to felony charges related
to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and
criminal fines under a settlement agreement with the DOJ.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)