MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd reported a wider loss in the December
quarter, hurt by foreign exchange losses and higher finance
costs.
The company's net loss in the October-December period was at
10.3 billion rupees ($167.8 million), compared with a loss of
1.6 billion rupees posted in the same quarter last year, it said
in a statement to the exchanges on Wednesday.
Ranbaxy, which is being acquired by larger local rival Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for $3.2 billion, has
been hit by a series of regulatory sanctions in the past year
due to poor production practices at its India-based plants.
($1 = 61.3850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)