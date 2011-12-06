Dec 6 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories said on Tuesday its unit has launched a
generic version of Pfizer's blood pressure- and
cholesterol-lowering drug Caduet in the United States following
an agreement between the two companies.
Caduet has annual sales of $339 million in the United
States, the Indian firm said in a statement.
The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Ranbaxy, majority-owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo,
last week launched a generic version of Lipitor, the world's top
selling drug, which is also a Pfizer brand.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)