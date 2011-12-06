Dec 6 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories said on Tuesday its unit has launched a generic version of Pfizer's blood pressure- and cholesterol-lowering drug Caduet in the United States following an agreement between the two companies.

Caduet has annual sales of $339 million in the United States, the Indian firm said in a statement.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Ranbaxy, majority-owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, last week launched a generic version of Lipitor, the world's top selling drug, which is also a Pfizer brand. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)