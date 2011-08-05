* Q2 net profit at 2.43 bln rupees vs 3.25 bln yr-ago

MUMBAI, Aug 5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd , India's top drugmaker by sales, on Friday posted a 25 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by slowing overseas sales and rising costs, sending its shares down as much as 4 percent.

The company's profit fall in its fiscal second quarter was, however, less than estimated as it posted a 17 percent growth in sales within India.

Indian generic drugmakers including Ranbaxy and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd are poised to gain as drugs worth about $100 billion lose patent protection over the next two years.

But they face intense competition, rising lawsuits from rival drug firms and a stricter U.S. health regulator in their race for the lucrative off-patent market.

Ranbaxy, controlled by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo , said consolidated net profit fell to 2.43 billion rupees ($54.2 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended June from 3.25 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net sales fell 1.9 percent to 20.54 billion rupees, weighed down by a 6 percent drop in overseas sales.

A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 1.95 billion rupees.

Last month, rival Dr Reddy's Laboratories said profit rose 25 percent in the fiscal first quarter, almost in line with analysts' estimates, as key drugs helped sales in North America, but it warned about weakness in Germany.

Ranbaxy shares, worth $5.07 billion, fell as much as 4 percent to 510.55 rupees, before ending down 2.2 percent in a weak Mumbai market. They have fallen nearly 13 percent this year compared with a 15.6 percent fall in the broader market. ($1 = 44.8 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Neha Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)