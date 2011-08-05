MUMBAI Aug 5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
, India's top drugmaker by sales, on Friday said
quarterly profit fell a lower-than-expected 25 percent on
slowing overseas sales and rising costs.
Ranbaxy, controlled by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo , said
consolidated net profit fell to 2.43 billion rupees ($54.2
million) for the fiscal second quarter ended June from 3.25
billion rupees a year earlier.
A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 1.95 billion
rupees.
Ranbaxy shares, worth $5.07 billion, have fallen 11 percent
this year compared with a nearly 14 percent fall in the broader
market.
($1 = 44.8 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)