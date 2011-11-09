Nov 9 Ranbaxy Laboratories , India's top drugmaker by sales, on Wednesday swung to a net loss of 4.65 billion rupees ($93.97 million) in the third quarter on foreign exchange losses.

The Delhi-based company, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo , had posted a profit of 3.1 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 1.68 billion rupees for the drugmaker.

Net sales rose to 20.23 billion rupees in the fiscal third quarter ended September from 18.77 billion rupees a year earlier.

Shares in Ranbaxy have fallen more than 17 percent year to date as compared to a near 9 percent fall in the benchmark healthcare index .

($1 = 49.48 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)