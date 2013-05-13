BRIEF-Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical names Liao Xixin as chairman
March 9 Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it names Liao Xixin as chairman Source text in Chinese:http://rrd.me/b7LPX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 13 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges related to drug safety and will pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines under the settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
The settlement has been in the works for some time. In December 2011, Ranbaxy set aside $500 million to resolve the potential criminal and civil liabilities related to the investigation by the government into its manufacturing practices and falsifying data.
The company reached a related settlement agreement with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in 2011. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare forecasts sales of about 2 billion rand ($152 million)in China over the next 12 months, the drugmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
* European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent to the company's unit, Zera Intein Protein (ZIP) Solutions for protein body-inducing polypeptide sequences