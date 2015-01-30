Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON Jan 30 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has won U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on condition that it sells its interest in a generic anti-bacterial medicine, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
India's Sun Pharmaceutical's said in April that it had agreed to buy generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd for $3.2 billion from the current owner, Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co . (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
* Monsanto continues return to growth in fiscal year 2017 with strong second quarter and first half results; updates outlook for full year eps to high end of guidance range
April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a 28.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for soybean and corn seeds.