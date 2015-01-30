WASHINGTON Jan 30 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has won U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on condition that it sells its interest in a generic anti-bacterial medicine, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

India's Sun Pharmaceutical's said in April that it had agreed to buy generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd for $3.2 billion from the current owner, Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co . (Reporting by Diane Bartz)