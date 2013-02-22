BRIEF-Tearlab's In-Vitro diagnostics testing platform got CE marking of device
Feb 22 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd : * Says resuming manufacture of generic lipitor for U.S.
* Amgen highlights Landmark Repatha (evolocumab) cardiovascular outcomes study amongst data to be presented at acc.17
WASHINGTON, March 6 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled legislation on Monday to repeal the central tenets of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor and a cap on federal funding for Medicaid going forward.