May 13 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd :
* U.S. Justice Department says Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
unit pleads
guilty to felony charges, agrees to pay $500 million in
settlement
* U.S. says Ranbaxy USA pleads guilty to felony charges
relating to manufacture
and distribution of adulterated drugs made at two facilities
in India
* U.S. says Ranbaxy to pay $150 million criminal fine and
forfeiture, to pay
$350 million to settle civil claims under false claims act
and various state
laws
* U.S. calls Ranbaxy accord the largest drug safety settlement
with a generic
drug manufacturer
* U.S. says Ranbaxy USA pleaded guilty to three felony counts
of violating
food, drug and cosmetic act; and four felony counts of
knowingly making
material false statements to FDA
* U.S. says whistleblower dinesh thakur, a former Ranbaxy
executive, will
receive about $48.6 million in the settlement