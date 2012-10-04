UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 4 Randall and Quilter Investment Holdings PLC : * has completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of RAB Insurance Limited * Net Asset Value of RAB based on the latest available management accounts is estimated at c. £950k
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts