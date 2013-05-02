* Q1 EPS down 20 pct to 76 US cents

* Plans to cut spending at Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali mines

* Sees Loulo-Gounkoto annual output 30,000 ounces lower

* But maintains FY production guidance

* Shares down 1.6 pct

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young

LONDON, May 2 Randgold Resources posted a steeper-than-expected fall in quarterly profit and said it would cut spending in response to a plunge in gold prices, a move that will lower production from a key mine.

Shares in the Africa-focused company fell 1.5 percent mid morning, reversing earlier losses of as much as 4 percent, after it said the cost review would trim anticipated output at its key Loulo-Gounkoto mine to 560,000 ounces from 590,000.

"In the market that we're in right now, you're not going to be forgiven for coming up short, and in the first quarter in the year it's disappointing that there's already a production downgrade," said Investec analyst Hunter Hillcoat.

Randgold did however maintain its overall annual production forecast - 900,000 to 950,000 ounces for this year - and its cost targets, explaining that it would be able to shave $50 million off this year's funding requirement for its new Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is on track for first production this year.

"It (the revised plan) has the opportunity for us to produce more gold than we forecast this year in Kibali, so that's why we haven't changed our guidance, we've got swings and roundabouts," chief executive Mark Bristow said in an interview.

The company also said improvements at its fire-hit Tongon mine in Ivory Coast and better than expected production at its Morila joint venture also buoyed the outlook for production.

Bristow is credited by many analysts with keeping Randgold on track at a time when other Africa-based gold miners are struggling to hit targets as they face combative work forces and soaring energy and material costs.

Randgold said its profits in the first three months were hit by lower production, a drop in sales and lower prices, sending basic earnings per share down to 76 US cents in the three months to end-March, more than 40 percent below the last quarter of 2012 and well below 97 cents a year ago.

Gold prices in the first quarter of 2013 averaged their lowest level since the second quarter of 2011. The rout continued in April when the precious metal experienced its biggest single-day price drop in thirty years.

Following the cost cuts now planned, there would be no further tweaks to the company's mining plans, said Bristow.

"Gold would have to go below $1,000 for us to start looking again at our business," he said.

Gold was trading at around $1,455 per ounce on Thursday.