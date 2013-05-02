LONDON May 2 Africa-focused Randgold Resources posted a more than 20 percent drop in profit on Thursday, hit in the first three months by a reduced contribution from its Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali, lower prices and ounces of gold left unsold.

The group said its basic earnings per share dropped 20 percent from a year ago to 76 US cents. The drop from the previous quarter was 42 percent. Profit for the three months dropped to $81.6 million.

Randgold's shares have fallen around 4 percent since a historic drop in the price of gold in mid-April, when bullion experienced its biggest single-day price drop in thirty years.

The company, which has mines in Mali and Ivory Coast, said it had reviewed all operations after the drop in the gold price. At Loulo-Gounkoto that has meant a change in the mine plan to reduce spending, trimming anticipated production for the year.