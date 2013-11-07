LONDON Nov 7 Africa-focused miner Randgold
Resources posted a 19 percent drop in quarterly profit,
hit by the plunging price of bullion, and said on Wednesday that
its plan to reduce costs and boost production was on track.
Quarterly profit fell to $98 million in the three months to
September 30, from $121 million a year earlier, on gold
production which grew 15 percent to 234,000 ounces.
The company said cash costs per ounce of gold produced fell
to $662 in the third quarter, from $717 in the year-earlier
period and $795 in the second quarter.
Randgold, fresh from opening a new mine in the Democratic
Republic of Congo ahead of schedule in September, said in August
it would cut costs and raise production over the rest of 2013 to
counter the lower gold price.
Gold miners are under intense pressure to reduce capital and
operating costs after a sharp drop in the price of gold, which
hit a nearly three-year low of around $1,180 an ounce in June.