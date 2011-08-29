DAKAR Aug 29 West Africa-focused gold miner Randgold Resources on Monday revised its 2011 production lower to 740,000-760,000 ounces from 750,000-790,000 ounces after abnormal rainfall hit production at its Loulo/Gounkoto mining complex in Mali.

Chief Executive Mark Bristow said in a statement that more than 400mm (15.7 inches) of rain had fallen in the past 12 days, an equivalent to about 40 percent of the region's annual precipitation, swamping pits and affecting mining schedules.

"Randgold's annual production guidance for the year has been slightly revised from between 750 000 and 790 000 ounces to between 740 000 and 760 000 ounces, on a consolidated basis," Bristow said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by David Lewis and Alison Birrane)