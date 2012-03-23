* Mutinous soldiers say trying to arrest Mali president

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, March 23 Randgold Resources Ltd shares fell heavily for a second day on Friday as unrest in Mali, home to two thirds of the miner's production, led investors and analysts to fret over the potential impact on sales and perceptions of political risk.

Shares in the miner were down 5 percent at 5,479 pence by around 1300 GMT , off earlier lows and after a 13 percent drop on Thursday, in volumes nearly eight times the average.

Mutinous soldiers in Mali's capital Bamako said they had seized power and were trying to arrest President Amadou Toumani Toure.

Mali, flooded with men and weapons after Libya's civil war, was already facing the Tuareg-led rebellion, a growing Islamist threat and a food crisis when the coup broke out after soldiers mutinied Wednesday.

A FTSE-100 member which also operates in Ivory Coast and is developing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal, Randgold is arguably the most significant investor in Mali. Analysts had estimated the West African country would account for some 70 percent of 2012 output.

Randgold Chief Executive Mark Bristow is at the Loulo complex, 350 km from Bamako, from where he said on Thursday the situation was calm and operations were running normally. Randgold said on Friday nothing had changed.

Analysts, however, fretted over potential delays to gold sales after Mali, Africa's third-largest gold producer after South Africa and Ghana, closed its borders, and over changes to the market's perception of Randgold's political risks.

Several said Randgold, with its experience in the region, was unlikely to see severe operational disruptions, as it worked even through difficulties in Ivory Coast.

"It should be remembered that the operations are on the Senegal border, on a tar road connected to the port city of Dakar," Collins Stewart analysts said in a note. "We believe given the company's experience disruption to operations are likely to be minor."

But Citigroup downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" on Friday, citing damage to risk perception, bringing its price/net present vale ratio into line with those applied for miners like Tanzania-focused African Barrick Gold.

"It is difficult to assess the extent of the political events at this stage but we believe it is unlikely to become as bad as the Ivory Coast was in 2011," Citi said.

"The problem is that the Ivory Coast represented 18 percent of our NPV (net present value) at the time whereas Mali represents over 40 percent of our NPV at present."

Other miners with significant operations or exploration projects in Mali include Iamgold, Avion Gold and Cluff Gold -- with the latter down 3.5 percent.

AngloGold and Gold Fields are also working in the country. (Editing by David Holmes)