Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
Jan 14 Randgold Resources said its mines in Mali were operating normally, after the country declared a state of emergency over the weekend.
Mali's president declared a state of emergency on Friday as government forces battled to hold back al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters threatening to push south from their northern strongholds.
Randgold said its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex as well as its Morila joint venture were both operating normally. The company said it was keeping a close eye on the situation and had put contingency plans in place.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.