LONDON, April 29 Investors in Africa-focused
gold miner Randgold Resources staged a rebellion against
a $4 million share award for the company's boss on Monday, with
39 percent voting against what one advisory group called an
"excessive" package.
The company proposed the one-off award for its Chief
Executive Mark Bristow at the company's annual meeting on
Monday, describing it as a "career shares" award conditional
upon Bristow's continued employment and milestones being reached
at Kibali, a major mine the company is building in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
"It is considered that this excessive award serves only to
reward for the continued normal operation of the company, and
therefore falls far short of best practice," shareholder
advisory group PIRC had said ahead of the meeting, urging
shareholders to vote against the plan.
The award was still supported by 61 percent of those voting,
but the strength of feeling against it and the strongest
opposition of the day by far, was a fleeting reminder of
Britain's "shareholder spring" of 2012, when pay packages and
executives alike were thrown out - and this despite Randgold's
strong performance against rivals in a beleaguered gold sector.
Investors, indeed, overwhelming supported veteran Bristow's
reappointment to the board and only 3 percent of shareholders
opposed the miner's remuneration report, a vote that more often
acts as a lightning rod for shareholder anger.
Bristow is credited by many analysts with keeping Randgold
on track at a time when other Africa-based gold miners are
struggling to hit targets as they face combative work forces and
soaring energy and material costs.
While Britain's "shareholder spring" against executive pay
has lost momentum in 2013, fellow miner Anglo American
saw shareholders earlier this month throw out a resolution that
would have helped the miner raise cash from outside investors.
Almost 28 percent failed to support Anglo's remuneration
report, either abstaining or voting against the pay plan, up
from 15 percent the previous year.