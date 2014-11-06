* Third-qtr output 299,320 gold ounces
* CEO sees FY output towards top end of target range
* Shares rise 2 pct
(Adds CEO comment, link to Reuters Insider TV)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 6 The chief executive of Randgold Resources
Ltd said production will be towards the top end of the
miner's full-year forecast as its big new project in the
Democratic Republic of Congo picks up speed.
Randgold's shares rose about 2 percent after the company
reported record quarterly gold production.
Randgold, which also mines gold in Mali and Ivory Coast,
left its full-year production guidance unchanged in a range of
1.13 million to 1.2 million gold ounces.
But Chief Executive Mark Bristow told Reuters he was
confident that production would fall in or above the middle of
this range.
Randgold produced 299,320 ounces in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30. This was 28 percent more than in the year-earlier
period, which did not include a full three months of output from
the Congolese mine, Kibali.
Kibali is Randgold's biggest investment project. The $2.5
billion joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and
state miner Sokimo poured its first gold in September 2013 and
could eventually rank among the world's biggest gold mines.
Spot gold was trading on Thursday slightly above the
4-1/2 year low of $1,137.40 an ounce that it hit on Wednesday.
The average price that Randgold received for its gold in the
third quarter was $1,277 an ounce, down 3 percent from a year
earlier.
Bristow said Randgold was well-positioned to withstand any
impact from falling gold prices, and that a prolonged period of
low prices might be an opportunity to buy assets. The company
had $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30.
"We plan our business at $1,000 an ounce," he said.
Bristow said the company was more likely to buy large mines,
like Kibali, than the non-core assets typically shed first by
others in periods of turbulence.
"We're not interested in those. We're interested in the
ice-cream assets," Bristow told Reuters Insider Television. (reut.rs/1GpewGM)
Randgold's third-quarter profit from mining fell 1 percent
to $172.7 million.
The company's FTSE-100-listed shares were up 1.6
percent at 3827 pence at 1300 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Robin Paxton)