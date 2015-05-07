May 7 Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said its first-quarter profit from mining fell 16 percent, hurt by lower gold prices and reduced production.

Mining profit fell to $143.9 million for the quarter ended March 31 from $171 million a year earlier.

The company, which mines gold in Mali, Cote d'Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said gold sales rose 1 percent to $344.6 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)