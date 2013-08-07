LONDON Aug 7 Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources posted a 62 percent drop in quarterly profit, impacted by the plunging price of bullion, and said it would further cut costs as it battles lower gold prices.

Quarterly profit on Wednesday fell to $54.1 million in the three months to June 30 from $141.9 million in the year earlier period, on gold production which fell 6 percent to 196,207 ounces.

Miners in the precious metals sector are under intense pressure to reduce capital and operating costs after gold prices retreated more than 20 percent so far this year, hitting a nearly three-year low of around $1,180 an ounce in June.

Randgold said improved efficiences had helped it reduce costs by 5 percent in the period.

Randgold, which has projects in Mali, Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo, in May said it expected to meet its 2013 annual production forecast of 900,000 to 950,000 ounces.