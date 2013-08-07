LONDON Aug 7 Africa-focused miner Randgold
Resources posted a 62 percent drop in quarterly profit,
impacted by the plunging price of bullion, and said it would
further cut costs as it battles lower gold prices.
Quarterly profit on Wednesday fell to $54.1 million in the
three months to June 30 from $141.9 million in the year earlier
period, on gold production which fell 6 percent to 196,207
ounces.
Miners in the precious metals sector are under intense
pressure to reduce capital and operating costs after gold prices
retreated more than 20 percent so far this year, hitting a
nearly three-year low of around $1,180 an ounce in June.
Randgold said improved efficiences had helped it reduce
costs by 5 percent in the period.
Randgold, which has projects in Mali, Ivory Coast and
Democratic Republic of Congo, in May said it expected to meet
its 2013 annual production forecast of 900,000 to 950,000
ounces.