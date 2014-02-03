LONDON Feb 3 Africa-focused miner Randgold
Resources said on Monday it produced record amounts of
gold last year, but a lower gold price meant earnings were below
analyst expectations.
Randgold posted profit of $325.7 million on revenue of $1.27
billion for 2013, below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of
analysts which estimated profit of $365 million from revenue of
$1.2 billion.
The miner said a 17 percent fall in the average gold price
had hit profits, but that a 3 percent reduction in cash costs
for the year had gone some way to offsetting the lower price.
Production in 2014 is expected to increase by between 25
percent and 30 percent, on the back of increasing grades at the
Loulo-Gounkoto complex and output from its new mine in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said.