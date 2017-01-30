(Adds detail, share price)

Jan 30 Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said it was in talks with some of its employees to end their illegal sit-in at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast over demands to make some additional annual payments.

The miner said the sit-in began at the mine late on Thursday with some employees demanding annual ex-gratia payments, which refers to sums of money paid without any legal obligation.

The Tongon gold mine is owned by the Ivorian company, Societe des Mines de Tongon SA, in which Randgold has an 89 percent stake.

Randgold said representatives of the government and the union, which does not support the sit-in, are working with the company in engaging with the workers to end their action.

Shares in the company were down 1.1 percent at 6,505 pence at 0839 GMT. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)