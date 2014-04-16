PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd (R&E):
* JSE: RNG - conclusion of a settlement agreement between R&E and PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc (PwC)
* Advised that R&E - PwC concluded a settlement agreement of legal dispute arising from PwC's appointment as auditor during 2000-2003; PwC's alleged failure to audit R&E properly resulting in losses claimed by R&E which are disputed by PwC
* PwC shall make payment of settlement amount to R&E within 30 (thirty) days of closing date of settlement agreement
* R&E and PwC have decided to settle R&E claims and PwC claims on basis as provided for in settlement agreement, PwC shall make payment to R&E of 150,000,000 rand
* Total legal and forensic expenditure for R&E's matters for 2013 financial year amounted to more than 10 pct of group's NAV. Total legal costs incurred to date relating to PwC matter amounts to 34 mln rand
* PwC offer of 150 mln rand (r2.10/share) represents 80 pct of group's NAV and 99 pct of its weighted average share price
* Pro forma post receipt of settlement fy EPS 229.4 (cents) and HEPS 227.9 (cents)
* Transaction costs of 245,000 rand relating to settlement have been assumed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.