May 8 Randgold Resources Ltd :

* Company produced a record 283 763 ounces, boosted by an increased contribution from kibali.

* Total cash cost per ounce of $685 was up 9% quarter on quarter but down 19% on corresponding prior year quarter

* Production guidance for year remained intact

* Gold sales of $363 million were up quarter on quarter, following a 3% increase in average gold price received, and on corresponding prior year

* Profit from mining decreased by 4% quarter on quarter to $171 million, due to increase in costs, but was up 14% on corresponding quarter in 2013. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: