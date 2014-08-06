Aug 6 Randgold Resources Ltd

* Randgold tightens health precautions

* Said today that, while its operations were all far distant from any Ebola-affected areas, it had embarked on a thorough awareness campaign about disease for all its workers

* Company continues to monitor situation closely through various international and national health organisations

* Employees had been advised not to travel to affected areas and contractors had been instructed not to bring any workers from these areas onto company's sites