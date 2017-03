Aug 7 Randgold Resources Ltd :

* Group gold production of 277,283 ounces for Q2 was down 2 pct on Q1's record output, but 41 pct ahead of last year's corresponding quarter

* Cost per ounce rose 2 pct to $701 on previous quarter but was 12 pct down on Q2 2013.

* Profit from mining of $162.3 million decreased by 5 pct from previous quarter but was up 54 pct on corresponding quarter in 2013

* Profits down quarter on quarter, due to lower earnings from joint ventures, but up on Q2 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: