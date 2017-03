Nov 6 Randgold Resources Ltd :

* Results for three months to september, released today, show production of 299 320 ounces, up 8% on previous quarter

* Total cash cost per ounce of $692/oz was well contained, down 1% on previous quarter

* Eps increased by 11% to $0.63 quarter on quarter

* Profit from mining of $172.6 million was up 6% quarter on quarter

* Kibali mine produced 145 152 ounces in q3, substantially up on q2's 91 137 ounces