EU mergers and takeovers (March 7)
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Sept 24 Randgold Resources Ltd : * Kibali gold project in Democratic Republic of Congo has started production
ahead of year-end target * Kibali expected to exceed production target of 30,000 ounces for rest of this
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 7 Canadian miner Kincora Copper plans over coming months to start exploration drilling in Mongolia, its CEO told Reuters, calling the area "one of the last frontiers" for top quality copper assets.
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions