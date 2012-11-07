LONDON Nov 7 Randgold Resources Ltd : * Q3 profit of US$121.3 million was down 15% on the prior quarter * Production was 204 475 ounces of gold against q2's 210 534 ounces and 182 362

ounces in Q3 of 2011 * Total cash cost per ounce was US$737 (Q2: us$703/q3 2011: US$747) * Ounces sold dropped by 10% quarter on quarter, affected by the timing of gold

shipments * Kibali's development remained on track for first gold production by the end

of 2013 * Production and costs for the final quarter are forecast to again show

significant improvements