* Q1 profit up 126 pct year-on-year to $104 mln
* Profit, sales down on Q4, hit by expected lower grades
* Expects Mali operations to continue to run at full
production
* Shares down 1.6 percent, underperform sector drop
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 3 West Africa-focused miner Randgold
Resources, seeking to brush off worries over unrest in
Mali that have hit its shares, stuck to cost and output targets
for 2012 after lower grades dented quarterly earnings.
Randgold said on Thursday its first-quarter results were
largely unaffected by the disturbances in Mali, which did not
begin until late in March.
One exception was a delayed shipment which meant just under
11,000 ounces of gold, worth more than $18 million, from its key
Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex was unsold at the end of March.
Profit for the quarter rose to $104 million, more than
double that in the 2011 period but down on the previous
quarter's $145 million - an expected fall as it mined
lower-grade ore at its Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali, and was
hit by strikes and power cuts at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast.
Gold sales revenue dropped 13 percent on the previous
quarter, as a marginally higher price failed to offset the drop
in ounces sold. Production came in at 165,443 ounces, up 19
percent year-on-year and again down on the fourth quarter.
"Our operations in Mali performed as planned despite the
challenges ... We have had no threats from anybody around
disrupting our business," chief executive Mark Bristow said.
The company, which has two thirds of its production in Mali,
confirmed its 2012 gold production target of 825,000-865,000
ounces. Its Malian mines are close to the borders with Senegal
and Ivory Coast and easily accessed, Bristow said.
Analysts and investors had also fretted about the potential
impact of Mali's troubles on the miner's unit costs. Bristow
said the company was sticking with its guidance of $650 per
ounce, despite a rise in the quarter to $751 on the back of
lower grades and the drop in ounces sold.
"We are still happy with our cost guidance. The biggest risk
on costs currently is the fuel price," he told Reuters.
SHARE DROP
Randgold's shares have fallen 20 percent since mid-March,
underperforming a falling mining index since troubles began in
Mali. The stock was down 1.6 percent at 0945 GMT at 5,265 pence,
underperforming a 0.7 percent drop in the broader London-listed
mining sector.
"Randgold delivered a sound quarter, broadly hitting our
earnings estimates, which is a positive result considering the
challenges in Mali," Canaccord analysts said.
A military junta overthrew Mali's president in March after
an army mutiny driven by frustration over the government's
handling of a rebellion in the vast desert north, which has
since split the country in two.
The country saw renewed clashes this week as loyalist
soldiers tried to reverse the March coup.
"No one wants to throw the baby out with the bathwater,"
Bristow said. "Everyone involved in Mali knows we make a major
contribution - not only with employment but to the national
treasury."
Bristow said the company was working to reach a mine level
agreement at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast, where it suffered
not only the impact of power surges and outages but also strikes
as it negotiated with local unions and workers.
It expects to reach a deal in June or July.
"This is a start-up situation, where we are setting the
ground rules," Bristow said, adding there was a "steady
improvement" in production.
