LONDON Jan 21 Africa-focused Randgold Resources said a fire-damaged mine in the Ivory Coast was on track to be fully operational within two weeks, in line with guidance given in December.

Randgold said on Monday that production at its Tongon mine was returning to normal after a fire on Dec. 24 in the milling part of its plant. That section will be fully operational within two weeks, the company said.

It added that the mine produced 210,000 ounces of gold in 2012, a little above a downgraded forecast of 208,000 given after the fire. The company had expected output to be 270,000 ounces at the beginning of 2012.

The gold producer gave no further update on its mines in Mali, where French and Malian forces are battling against al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters in the north of the country. The company said last week that the mines were operating normally.

Randgold's mines are located in the south of the country, far from the battles in the north.

The stakes in Mali rose dramatically this week when Islamist gunmen cited France's intervention as the reason why they attacked a desert gas plant in neighbouring Algeria, taking hundreds of hostages.

Shares in FTSE 100 company Randgold were 0.7 percent higher at 5,860 pence in early trading.