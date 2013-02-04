Feb 4 Randgold Resources Ltd : * Achieved record production and profit levels in 2012 * Profit for the year up 16% at US$511 million * Production up 14% at 794 844 ounces of gold * Quarter on quarter, profit increased by 18% and production by 5% * Loulo exceeded its production target for the year, delivering 503 224 ounces * Tongon's production slipped from 250 390 ounces in 2011 to 210 615 ounces * Kibali project remains on track to deliver first gold in the fourth quarter