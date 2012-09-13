UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Ltd : * Says FY normalised earnings up 21 percent to 159.5 cents * Says ordinary dividend up 42 percent to 80.0 cents * Says special dividend of 55.0 cents * Says FY headline earnings 162.8 ents versus 110.0 cents a share * Says macro environment will remain challenging during the 2013 financial year
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts