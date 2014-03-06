JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Ltd : * Says ordinary dividend +15% to 46.0 cents per share * Says normalised earnings +18% to 90.1 cents per share * Says H1 headline earnings R1 406 million * Says H1 earned premiums net of reinsurance R4 741 million * Growth in new insurance business volumes will continue to be dependent on recovery in employment, improved disposable income