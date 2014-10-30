Miners support Britain's FTSE, M&A sends mid caps to record high
LONDON, March 13 British shares started the week on a firm footing as mining stocks rallied, with deal-making helping the mid cap index to a record high.
AMSTERDAM Oct 30 Dutch employment service group Randstad said on Thursday its core earnings rose 15 percent in the third quarter to 210 million euros ($265 million), beating market forecasts.
Randstad said revenue growth stabilized in the quarter on an improved performance in its core U.S. and Dutch markets although France and Germany slowed.
"We do not expect this pattern to change materially going forward," Randstad said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 10.9 percent increase in underlying earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation to 204 million euros on a 3.9 percent rise in sales to 4.54 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7837 euro) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an IPO valuing it at around 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
SEOUL, March 13 The United States has started to deploy attack drones to South Korea, a U.S. military spokesman said on Monday, days after it began to deploy an advanced anti-missile system to counter "continued provocative actions" by isolated North Korea.