* Q3 underlying EBITA up 15 pct to 210 mln euros vs f'cast
204 mln
* Revenue up 4 pct to 4.52 bln euros vs f'cast 4.54 bln
* Cites improved performance in core U.S. and Dutch markets
* Looking for small- to medium-size acquisitions
* Shares up 5 pct in early trade
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 Dutch employment services
group Randstad Holding NV said on Thursday its core
earnings rose 15 percent in the third quarter, beating market
forecasts, and said it was looking for strategic acquisitions in
Europe and Japan.
Its shares jumped as much as 5 percent in early trade.
Randstad, the world's second-largest jobs company by sales
after Swiss-based Adecco SA, said revenue growth
stabilized in the quarter on an improved performance in its core
U.S. and Dutch markets, although France and Germany remained
weak.
Underlying earnings before interest taxation and
amortisation (EBITA) rose 15 percent to 210 million euros ($265
million), a figure that reflected negative currency effects of
1.6 million.
Randstad, which operates in 40 countries, said revenue rose
4 percent to 4.52 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in the
three-month period.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected underlying EBITA of
204 million euros on a 3.9 percent rise in sales to 4.54
billion.
Revenue rose 5 percent in the United States and 4 percent in
the Netherlands, while slipping 4 percent in France. Sales in
Germany, where Randstad is market leader with a 10 percent
market share, rose 2 percent.
"We do not expect this pattern to change materially going
forward," Randstad said in a statement.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Jan van de Kraats said in an
interview that the company is looking for small- to medium-sized
acquisitions to boost growth in targeted markets.
"There are various markets in Europe where we would like to
be stronger and we are looking in Japan," van de Kraats said.
"They won't be major steps, because we don't want to burden
the balance sheet. But they could be medium-sized. You have to
think of a maximum of a couple hundred million (euros)."
Randstad shares were up 3.4 percent at 35.57 euros by 0810
GMT, after rising as high as 36.20 euros, their highest since
Oct. 10.
In a trading update last month, Adecco reiterated its target
for a core profit margin of more than 5.5 percent by 2015, but
its chief executive cautioned that the target assumes continued
economic growth in Europe.
(1 US dollar = 0.7943 euro)
