AMSTERDAM, April 30 Dutch staffing firm Randstad
reported a 34 percent rise in first-quarter earnings,
slightly ahead of expectations.
Randstad, which provides temporary staff for businesses in
Europe and North America, reported growth in organic revenue per
working day in several key European markets including Germany,
Britain, Iberia and Italy. This offset slight falls in the
United States, France and the Netherlands.
The company operates in a sector that is seen as a barometer
of economic health, as companies tend to hire temporary staff at
the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant
to add to their permanent headcount.
Quarterly underlying earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation rose 34 percent year-on-year to 123 million euros,
slightly above the 119 million euro forecast by analysts in a
poll by Reuters. Quarterly revenues rose 4 percent to 3.9
billion euros, in line with analyst expectations.
"The gradual recovery set in motion in 2013 has continued
into Q1," Chief Executive Officer Jacques van den Broek said in
a statement. "It is now time to turn our attention to generating
profitable organic growth," he added.
Chief Financial Officer Robert-Jan van de Kraats told
Reuters the focus on cost containment would remain even as the
money invested more in marketing in an attempt to gain more
organic growth across its markets.
"If you look at the month of April we see the trends out of
March continuing which is it goes rather slowly," he said. "This
is not a steep recovery: it's a gradual recovery which is not
accelerating yet."
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)