AMSTERDAM, April 30 Staffing company Randstad
reported first-quarter results that were in line with
analysts' expectations and said that it expected significant
positive currency effect on its results during 2015.
Europe's second-largest staffing company said revenues were
up in all its markets other than France and Germany, with
organic revenue growth per working day up by 5 percent in North
America, its largest market.
"The gradual recovery in Europe is reflected in our
results," said Chief Executive Jacques van den Broek in a
statement.
Revenues and earnings were up in Britain, Belgium and
Luxembourg, Iberia and other European countries, as well as in
the rest of the world category, partly as a result of lower
global headcount and operational expenses.
Overall revenues were up 12 percent at 4.4 billion euros
($4.88 billion), and underlying earnings before interest,
depreciation and amortisation came in at 153 million euros, an
increase of 24 percent compared with last year.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)