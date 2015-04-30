* European recovery drives improved results at Randstad
* Focus on higher-margin professional recruiting boosting
margins
* Signs of industrial pick-up in France
* Risk from rise in sick days in Germany
* Smaller rival USG People's results also up
AMSTERDAM, April 30 Improved margins in the
United States and a gathering European recovery helped staffing
company Randstad report improved first-quarter revenue
and profits despite competition in some markets including the
Netherlands.
Smaller rival USG People also reported improved
results, although its gross margins in the Netherlands fell as a
result of the pressure on prices.
Randstad, Europe's second-largest staffing company, said
revenue rose in all markets other than France and Germany, with
organic revenue growth per working day up by 5 percent in North
America, its largest market.
"There's clearly solidity in developments in Spain and Italy
and in the Netherlands and Belgium," Chief Financial Officer
Robert Jan van der Kraats told Reuters.
Even in France, there was a sharp improvement compared to
the previous quarter, but he warned of risks in Germany, where
well-compensated sick days were on the rise.
Overall margins were helped by a retreat in some markets
from more competitive, lower-margin businesses and a focus on
expanding revenue from recruiting professionals for full-time
positions, especially in North America.
Revenue and earnings were up in Britain, Belgium and
Luxembourg, Iberia and other European countries, and in the rest
of the world, partly as a result of lower global headcount and
operational expenses.
Revenue, in line with expectations, was up 12 percent at 4.4
billion euros ($4.88 billion) while underlying earnings before
interest, depreciation and amortisation of 153 million euros was
up 24 percent from a year earlier.
USG People's results were also in line. It made a gross
profit of 121 million euros on revenue of 571 million.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)