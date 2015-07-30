AMSTERDAM, July 30 Staffing company Randstad
on Thursday reported better-than-expected
second-quarter revenues and earnings, crediting growth in the
United States, France and the Netherlands.
"Growth in Europe is accelerating and our US business
continues to do well," Chief Executuive Jacques van den Broek
said in a statement.
Revenue was 4.82 billion euros ($5.29 billion), up 13
percent from the same period a year earlier, while underlying
earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose by 24
percent to 215 million euros ($235.96 million).
Analysts polled by Reuters had seen revenue at 4.79 billion
euros and underlying EBITA of 208 million.
Randstad said the company's margins benefited from a trend
of employers taking temporary staff permanent, which leads to
fees for Randstad. In North America, demand for skilled staff
was strong.
The company said that, stripping out currency effects,
revenue was up more than 6 percent in the second quarter, adding
in a statement on its outlook that trend has continued into the
third quarter.
Randstad is the second largest staffing company globally
after Switzerland's Adecco.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
