* Gradual sales slowdown continued into Q4
* Q3 EBITA 175.1 mln euros vs 178 mln in poll
* Q3 sales 4.23 bln euros vs 4.25 bln in poll
AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Randstad , the
world's second-largest jobs company, said on Thursday demand for
workers grew at a slower pace, held back by low growth in the
Netherlands and United Kingdom, in another sign of the fragile
nature of the economic recovery.
The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer for
economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff
at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses
are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.
But there are mounting fears that Europe will fall into
recession as the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity
measures hit investor confidence and consumer spending.
U.S.-listed rival ManpowerGroup , which makes most of
its sales in Europe, last week said sales growth in some major
European economies had slowed a little in September and the
first weeks of October.
"Organic growth per working day was just below 7 percent in
September reflecting a gradual slowdown in the third quarter.
This trend has continued into the fourth quarter," Randstad said
in a statement.
Brokers and banks have cut ratings and price targets for
Randstad, world leader Adecco , and ManpowerGroup in
the past three months, citing slowing economic growth in Europe.
Randstad, whose results will be followed by those of the
world's largest staffing firm Adecco on Nov. 8, reported
underlying third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and
amortisation (EBITA) of 175.1 million euros, up 14 percent from
a year ago.
The result was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 178
million euros, the average of five analysts in Reuters poll,
with estimates ranging from 171 million to 184 million euros.
