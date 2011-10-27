(Adds details)

* Gradual sales slowdown continued into Q4

* Q3 EBITA 175.1 mln euros vs 178 mln in poll

* Q3 sales 4.23 bln euros vs 4.25 bln in poll

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Randstad , the world's second-largest jobs company, said on Thursday demand for workers grew at a slower pace, held back by low growth in the Netherlands and United Kingdom, in another sign of the fragile nature of the economic recovery.

The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer for economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

But there are mounting fears that Europe will fall into recession as the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures hit investor confidence and consumer spending.

U.S.-listed rival ManpowerGroup , which makes most of its sales in Europe, last week said sales growth in some major European economies had slowed a little in September and the first weeks of October.

"Organic growth per working day was just below 7 percent in September reflecting a gradual slowdown in the third quarter. This trend has continued into the fourth quarter," Randstad said in a statement.

Brokers and banks have cut ratings and price targets for Randstad, world leader Adecco , and ManpowerGroup in the past three months, citing slowing economic growth in Europe.

Randstad, whose results will be followed by those of the world's largest staffing firm Adecco on Nov. 8, reported underlying third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 175.1 million euros, up 14 percent from a year ago.

The result was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 178 million euros, the average of five analysts in Reuters poll, with estimates ranging from 171 million to 184 million euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)