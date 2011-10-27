* Gradual sales slowdown continued into Q4
* Q3 EBITA 175.1 mln euros vs 178 mln in poll
* Q3 sales 4.23 bln euros vs 4.25 bln in poll
* Shares up 1.2 pct, underperform industrial index
AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Randstad , the
world's second-largest jobs company, warned on Thursday of
slowing jobs growth, especially for white-collar workers, as
companies hold back from hiring because of the uncertain
economic outlook.
The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer for
economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff
at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses
are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.
But there are mounting fears that Europe will fall into
recession as the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity
measures hit investor confidence and consumer spending.
"Blue collar jobs growth is a bit lower. We don't see a rise
in white collar jobs and not really a growth in permanent
placement, which are the fees received for permanent jobs,"
Randstad's chief financial officer, Robert-Jan van de Kraats,
told Reuters.
U.S.-listed rival ManpowerGroup , which makes most of
its sales in Europe, last week said sales growth in some major
European economies had slowed a little in September and the
first weeks of October.
Some companies have been deterred from hiring extra staff
because of the economic uncertainty, Van de Kraats said.
He declined to say whether measures to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis, announced by European leaders overnight, would
reduce this uncertainty, although he added that "Something is
happening. The steps announced are a bit bigger than
previously."
Brokers and banks have cut ratings and price targets for
Randstad, as well as for world leader Adecco , and
ManpowerGroup in the past three months, citing slowing economic
growth in Europe.
"Taking into account the rapidly lowered gross domestic
product growth forecast for 2012 and the risk of a recession
next year, especially in Europe, sales might decline next year
and this is not reflected yet by current share price levels,"
Rabobank analysts said in a note.
Randstad shares were up 1.2 percent at 25.95 euros by 0746
GMT, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and
Services index , which rose 2.5 percent.
Randstad shares have fallen 28 percent in the past twelve
months, against a 10 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600
Industrial Goods and Services index .
Organic sales growth per working day slowed to 7 percent in
September, compared with 11 percent on average in the second
quarter, and the slowdown has continued so far in October,
Randstad said.
It reported underlying third-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 175.1 million
euros, up 14 percent from a year ago.
The result was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 178
million euros, the average of five analysts in a Reuters poll,
with estimates ranging from 171 million to 184 million euros.
Dutch rival USG People reports on Friday and
Switzerland's Adecco on Nov. 8.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and Jon
Loades-Carter)