AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 Dutch staffing firm Randstad, the world's second-largest, warned of slowing growth in Europe as the debt crisis hit business, leading to a goodwill charge and net loss in the fourth quarter.

The staffing sector is generally considered a barometer for economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

But the euro zone debt crisis, coupled with government austerity measures, has hit the economy and employment in some of Randstad's markets.

"The unstable macroeconomic situation in Europe caused increased uncertainty amongst clients in the second half of the year. This was clearly limiting our growth and further recovery of our business mix, and as a result our profitability," Randstad said in a statement.

Economic output in the 17-nation euro zone fell 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

In some markets, including Britain and Spain, Randstad said sales were falling and profitability had not recovered as expected, leading to a goodwill impairment of 125 million euros in the fourth quarter and net loss of 16.5 million euros.

In 2010, it made a net profit of 138.5 million euros in the same period. The average forecast in an analysts poll was for a net profit of 89 million euros.

Randstad, which ranks after Switzerland's Adecco, reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-offs and integration costs of 163 million euros, up 1 percent from a year ago.

Analysts had expected underlying EBITA of 170 million euros, with forecasts in a range of between 166 and 182 million. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)